World Cup Diary: Nice to see you, to see you Nice

Sheelagh McLaren is in France to follow Scotland as they make their World Cup bow.

Scotland's World Cup adventure begins in Nice. SNS Grup

My World Cup journey began at 4am when bleary-eyed I dragged myself out into the Edinburgh rain to be greeted by an enthusiastic taxi driver.

Normally I'm not one for early morning chat in the back of a cab, especially without a coffee, but, after telling the driver I was off to follow Scotland in France, it was fantastic to hear his genuine excitement about it all and how much he enjoyed watching last week's friendly with Jamaica.

The good feeling continued after boarding the plane to Nice. I sat next to a lovely couple from Ayr who vowed when they retired they would follow Scotland at a major championships and, although they'd hoped they'd be out seeing the men's side before now, they couldn't be happier that it's the women's team they're coming to see.

Nice's Fountain of the Sun. SNS Group

After the torrential rain of the morning (and most of the last fortnight) it was quite a joy to see blue skies on arrival in the Riviera.

Two long walks to film along the famous palm-lined Promenade Des Anglais resulted in my highest ever steps total on my fitness tracker and made me realise how foolish it was to break in a new pair of trainers on this trip.

Nice is in full on summer holiday mode with sunbathers packed like sardines along its long, stony beaches & the bars and restaurants along the front full to the brim

World Cup fever doesn't seem to have taken over just yet... but little does Nice know what's about to hit when the Tartan Army come to town.