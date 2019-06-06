  • STV
  • MySTV

Naismith: Hearts deal expected but not signed yet

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Ronnie Charters

The forward says he is still in negotiations with Craig Levein over contract details.

Naismith is on track to be fit for pre-season.
Naismith is on track to be fit for pre-season. SNS Group

Steven Naismith has said that he expects to be a Hearts player next season but that nothing is guaranteed until a contract is ironed out.

Naismith has spent the last 18 months playing at Tynecastle across two loan spells but is now a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Norwich City.

The 32-year-old, who suffered a knee injury in February that ruled him out of Hearts' remaining games, says he'll be fit for next season and is still in talks with Craig Levein about playing in maroon next season.

Asked if he would be a Hearts player, he said: "To be honest, I don't know. As I've got older I've gotten pretty relaxed about it.

"I've enjoyed it so much there it looks probably I'll be playing but a lot of the things in a contract take time. Hearts have got to look after themselves when they're investing in somebody of my age and I'm going to look after myself.

"The process is what it is and you've just got to go through it. I'm sure it'll get concluded at some point.

"At the moment that's the intention but until it's signed you can't say 'Aye, that's it happening'. But Ann [Budge]and the gaffer are saying the right things and we all want to find that middle ground that we're all happy with."

'At the moment that's the intention but until it's signed you can't say 'Aye, that's it happening'.'
Steven Naismtih

Though they reached the Scottish Cup final, few were happy with Hearts' season overall as the loss of key players to injury derailed what had been a strong start. Naismith was clear on what changes would be needed over the summer to help the club challenge.

"Add one or two players," he said. "What I felt last season was that we maybe missed one or two players that, when the squad or team was light from experienced players, would stand up and do it.

"We've got a lot of hot prospects and guys who over the years will become good but maybe missing one or two that can drag a team through a game. So I think if we sign a couple like that then we'll be in a good place.

"It wasn't great in terms of the way we were playing and the results we were getting so criticism is inevitable but as the targets slip away it is hard for players to keep motivated. The closer we got to the cup final you saw the performances and players starting to think 'I might be in trouble in terms of starting the final' and inevitably the performances started to lift.

"And then you see what we can do in the final, which for the first 60 or 70 minutes was even."

Naismith also revealed that he had spoken to new Scotland boss Steve Clarke about his future in the national team and was told he is in the boss' plans.

"We just had a general chat, " the 49-cap forward said. "First of all about whether I wanted to be involved, and I made it clear I love going away with Scotland and it's one of the best things I've done in my football career.

"He said I would be in contention if I was fit so it was a good conversation."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.