Champions League winners Liverpool confirm Murrayfield friendly

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Andy Robertson and his trophy-winning teammates will face Napoli in Edinburgh.

Liverpool lifted their sixth European cup this season.
Liverpool lifted their sixth European cup this season. Getty

Champions League winners Liverpool are to play a pre-season friendly against Napoli at Murrayfield, Scottish Rugby have confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp's side became champions of Europe last week when they defeated Spurs in Madrid and they are travelling to Scotland as they prepare to build on their achievements next season.

The match is likely to feature Andy Robertson, who became the first Scot to play in and win the final since Paul Lambert in 1998.

The game at Scotland's largest stadium on July 28 will be the sixth of eight matches Klopp's side will use to build up for the 2019/20 season.

Scottish Rugby's chief operating officer Dominic McKay said: "We are delighted to be able to host this world-class match. It is a massive coup to secure Liverpool and SSC Napoli and shows the fantastic reputation BT Murrayfield has on the international sporting stage.

"Supporters who come to BT Murrayfield have a great experience, whether that be Hearts who played four games here in 2017 or the spectators at our Guinness Six Nations and Autumn Test matches.

"This match is a unique opportunity to see international club football in Scotland this summer, a treat for any sports fans. The Edinburgh International Festival begins a few days after this fixture so this will add to an already exciting time in the capital city.

"Scottish Rugby has enjoyed 14 sell-out matches in a row at BT Murrayfield and we are confident our venue is one of the premium stadium venues in the UK, and this fixture just reaffirms it."

Billy Hogan, Liverpool's managing director said: "This will be the first time we've ever played at BT Murrayfield - Scotland is inextricably linked to our heritage as a club and is somewhere we've wanted to play for a while. 

"Playing in front of our Scottish fans in a world class venue like BT Murrayfield will be an incredible occasion and we're really excited to sample the atmosphere we've heard so much about."

Murrayfield, the home venue for Scottish rugby internationals, has been increasingly football in recent years.

Barcelona played friendlies at the stadium in 2007 and 2008, while Celtic played two Champions league qualifiers there in 2014.

Murrayfield also hosted the League Cup semi-final between Celtic and Hearts in October 2018 which brought in 61,161 spectators, the largest crowd for a Scottish football match for almost two decades. The stadium had previously hosted Hearts in 2017 for home matches while their Tynecastle venue was getting refurbished.

Tickets for Liverpool v Napoli will go on sale on Wednesday, June 12.

