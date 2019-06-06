  • STV
Scotland happy with SFA backing amid World Cup equal pay row

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Scotland women's team have had their say on the ongoing dispute.

Scotland women's team have been having their say on the ongoing equal pay debate ahead of the World Cup opener on Friday.

The debate over pay discrepancies between sexes is back under the spotlight after it was revealed that the prize money for the tournament is less than a tenth of what is was for the men's event in Russia last year.

Former USA goalkeeper Hope solo has branded it "chauvinism" while Australian players have started a campaign about the issue.

But on Friday two of Scotland's senior players said the squad are happy with the backing they have received from the Scottish FA.

Flying the flag: Arsenal star Jen beattie.
SNS Group

Jennifer Beattie, who is part of Shelley Kerr's World Cup squad said: "I think those girls are entitled to their own opinion and they are in their own race and doing their own thing with their organisation, but all I can say is that the Scottish FA has backed us from the moment we qualified for two tournaments.

"They have been great for us, giving us the best possible preparation in the lead up to this World Cup."

Norwegian Ballon d'or winner Ada Hegerberg, who is currently ranked as the best woman footballer in the world, won't be at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old announced two years ago that she would not play for her national team again until she saw "tangible progress" toward equal working conditions and overall support for the women's game.

On Hegerberg, Beattie, who has just re-signed for Arsenal from Man City said: "I think she had made her point because that is what she believes in but I can only speak from a Scottish player's perspective and knowing how supportive the Scottish FA has been for us since qualifying for the Euros and qualifying for the World Cup.

"Things that we have seen as players wouldn't have been there a few years ago so we have seen the changes and I am a big believer in that things can't happen overnight, there has to a process and as much as we need players in the women's game voicing their opinion and making change we are just happy with the fact the SFA are backing us massively going into this tournament."

Glasgow City midfielder Jo Love echoed her team mate's sentiments.

She said: "I can only go on the backing we have had from our organisation and it's all been positive, we got a chartered flight out here and we have our own kits from Adidas.

"Hope Solo and the American team are very powerful in their own right and long may they continue to fight for what is right and what they believe.

"Things have definitely improved, we have got everything sorted and now we are in a much better place with regards to where we were in the past and it's been shown by mutual respect that we give to the SFA and what they give back to us."

Scotland will play England in Nice on Sunday in there World Cup opener before taking on Japan and Argentina.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.