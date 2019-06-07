World Cup Diary: Excitement builds but midges descend

Sheelagh McLaren is in France to follow Scotland as they make their World Cup bow.

Scotland are being urged to 'dream big' in France. STV

It's not the worst thing waking up to wall-to-wall sunshine and the smell of fresh croissants.

But having to skip breakfast (time zone error) to track down FIFA accreditation soon brings you back down to earth.

Once that was sorted, it was off to watch Scotland train for the first time.

That involved more FIFA fun with around eight levels of security checks, which resulted in the lid of my water bottle being confiscated as it was a 'forbidden' type.

The players were certainly in high spirits and they were roared on by a group of local school children who were delighted to meet the Scotland stars and coaching staff to collect autographs.

It wasn't all fun and games, though, as I was struck by the curse of the French midge.

It put my Higher French skills to the test in the pharmacy, but aided by a bit of sign language, it seemed to have worked as I trotted off with 30 euros worth of insect repellent.

Scotland's group games don't begin until Sunday when they face England but the hosts open the tournament against South Korea on Friday night.

So far it's been a little low key in Nice considering it's a host city but the fan zone is set to open and supporters from both sides of the border have begun to arrive.

That'll step up with plenty booking a long weekend and it's sure to be a party atmosphere by the time kick-off arrives.