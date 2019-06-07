Robertson wants Scotland glory after Liverpool success

The Champions League-winning full-back has been impressed with new boss Steve Clarke.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6045757440001-andy-robertson.jpg" />

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is eager to hit the heights with the national team after enjoying the pinnacle of his club career by winning the Champions League.

The Liverpool left-back was given time off before joining his international team-mates, having played a major part in his side's win over Spurs in Madrid last weekend.

Now his focus is on Scotland and he says that leading the nation to Euro 202 would be one of the highs of his career.

"We want to bring success to this nation," he said. "Once you get a feeling for trophies and going far in European tournaments with your club then you want to replicate that with your country.

"Us qualifying for a major tournament would be a huge step in that direction but we know how hard that will be and what's required to make it a reality.

"I can't tell you how we'll feel until we do it but hopefully you're asking me next year when we have completed that qualification.

"We thought we knew what winning the Champions League would feel like before but having actually done it, the feelings are far better than I could ever have imagined.

Robertson lifts the European Cup. Getty

"Sitting here when qualification has not yet happened, I can say it would be a very proud moment and up there with my biggest achievements to date but I'll be in a better place to answer that when hopefully it happens.

"Right now I can only keep that thought in my head to drive us forward."

Robertson now has a training session under his belt with Steve Clarke and he said he was hugely impressed with the new Scotland manager.

"Steve's been unbelievable," he said. "I've never come across him before but I've been very impressed.

"The conversations I've had and the sessions he puts on have been second to none. The lads have really taken to it and that's what we needed.

"We've been focusing a lot on tactics but it's very hard to get everything across in such a short space of time.

"But the lads have taken enough on board that we should be able to implement what he wants us to do.

"Now it's about getting his tenure off to a good start and the only way we can do that is with a win."