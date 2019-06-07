Love: Scotland has talent to cause England problems

The midfielder says the national team have nothing to lose in their World Cup opener.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6045759001001-jo-love.jpg" />

Scotland midfielder Jo Love believes the national team has the ability to cause England problems when the sides meet at the World Cup on Sunday and says the pressure is all on the highly-rated opposition.

Sunday's match will be Scotland's debut at the tournament and all eyes will be on the team as they look to get off to a good start before further group games against Japan and Argentina.

Love and her teammates know the size of the challenge ahead but have belief that they can show their best form with the eyes of the world on the game.

"We know the capabilities of this squad," she said.



"It will depend how we play on the day but we're looking to go in and get a positive result from the game.

"If it's a shock will be up to everyone else to decide.

"We've certainly got the talent to cause England problems and we'll be looking to shut them out."

Scotland are ranked 17 places behind England, who are the third-best team in the world according to current rankings. The last time the sides met, at Euro 2017, England were 6-0 winners, and Love says that means Scotland can go in without any outside pressure and expectation.

"In our opinion, we don't have anything to lose," she said. "England will probably be feeling the pressure given that the are favourites, probably favourites to go on and do well in the overall competition.



"We're just going to go in and give it our all and see what result we can get."