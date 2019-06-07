Motherwell reject two bids for midfielder David Turnbull

Celtic and Barnsley have both had offers for the Fir Park teenager turned down.

Turnbull is Scottish football's most talented teenager. SNS Group

Motherwell have rejected offers from both Celtic and Barnsley for talented midfielder David Turnbull.

The teenager shot to prominence this season with a succession of impressive displays, showing an eye for goal and a creativity that has made his a target for a number of teams.

It's understand Motherwell rejected a £1m bid from Celtic as well as a higher offer from English Championship side Barnsley.

Celtic are likely to return with an improved offer.

The Fir Park club are firm in their position it would take a package of more than £3m to prise away their star player.

The 19-year-old still has two years left on his contract at Fir Park.

Last month Motherwell's chief executive Alan Burrows made the club's position clear, saying they would look to receive more than the £2.75m they were paid for Phil O'Donnell in 1994.

"We will only consider offers of significantly more than our record fee received," Burrows tweeted.

"We will sell him on our terms."