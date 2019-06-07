  • STV
  • MySTV

Bhardwaj: Clarke's new era brings genuine optimism

STV

Steve Clarke takes charge of Scotland for the first time against Cyprus on Saturday.

Clarke impressed as Kilmarnock boss.
Clarke impressed as Kilmarnock boss. SNS Group

In my years working as a sports journalist, I can't remember a time when there's been so much positivity and enthusiasm over the appointment of a national team manager as there has been with Steve Clarke.

On the day he was introduced to the media, I put this to Clarke and asked him how it made him feel. ''Under pressure, '' he replied with a broad grin. Adding ''there's obviously a big expectation, but it's better to start with everybody onside and everybody on board.''

Too right it is. Just ask Clarke's predecessor. Alex McLeish was behind the eight ball before the cones were out for his first training session, with many of the Tartan Army convinced the SFA had misstepped in bringing him back for a second shot at the job.

A new era begins on Saturday, with the former West Bromwich Albion, Reading and Kilmarnock manager trusted to inject some much needed positivity. That must begin with a win against Cyprus.

While questions were asked about the team's shape and players' knowing and performing their roles under McLeish, amongst Clarke's many qualities include being able to get the best out of his players and knowing what system suits these players best. Greg Taylor, one of the fresh faces in the squad, said as much when asked about his former club manager's strengths: "He's exact, to the point so you know your roles within the team and within your job. He is good''. I like the sound of that.

'Clarke isn't going to build a team from scratch. Rather, get that bit extra from a group of players capable of delivering more with the right guidance.'
Raman Bhardwaj

Unsurprisingly the core of the squad is the same . Clarke isn't going to build a team from scratch. Rather, get that bit extra from a group of players capable of delivering more with the right guidance. One only has to look towards Ayrshire to acknowledge the impact the 55-year-old can make.

It's a fresh start for all. For whatever reason, over the last year or so, some players made themselves unavailable or were overlooked. Fulham's Tom Cairney fits into the category of the latter. The Nottingham-born midfielder has two caps, but those appearances were in friendly matches against Canada and Costa Rica. The door remained open for him to switch allegiance to England. While Clarke has smoothed this particular issue, future squads will tell us how successful the telephone conversations were with others who haven't donned the dark blue.

While the return of Cairney showed Clarke's diplomatic side, he also struck a firm note when revealing he wouldn't chase down players who had retired. The onus is on them - not him - to get on the blower.

The notion that Scotland doesn't have the players doesn't wash with me. Andy Robertson is amongst the best left backs in Europe at the moment. Add to this, half a dozen of the current squad will be playing in England's top flight next season and there are guys in the group who have cut it with the big boys in the Champions League.

Steve Clarke: He is confident ahead of match against Cyprus.
Steve Clarke: He is confident ahead of match against Cyprus.

Clarke is keen to stress the target is to qualify for next summer's European Championship via the group qualification route, rather than through the safety net of the Nations League play-offs. He, of course, has to say this. Realistically, though, our chances are slim. The damage caused by that one, humiliating result in Nursultan could come back to bite Scotland hard when the Group I fixtures are complete. The top two teams from each of the ten groups qualify automatically, while the remaining four places are decided by the play-offs.

Clarke is not only tasked with getting results but also turning supporter apathy to enthusiasm.

The visit of Cyprus on Saturday, will be the first match at the national stadium since that scrappy win over Israel in November. Just over 20,000 fans made their way to Glasgow's south side on that damp, cold, miserable night. A couple of months ago, a senior figure at Hampden feared the crowd could be as low as 12,000 for the visit of the Cypriots. That conversation took place not long after Scotland's humiliating defeat to Kazakhstan and before the sacking of Alex McLeish.

Saturday's opponents, who are ranked 89th in the world, started their campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to a far from full strength Belgium team. Cyprus' record on the road isn't impressive. They've gone eight games without a win. Scotland's record against the Cypriots is impressive - winning all five games.

The most famous victory was a World Cup qualifier in Limassol in 1989 and I remember it well. Our school teacher allowed us to watch the match in the AV room. Around 20 or so of us went a bit nuts after Richard Gough rose to bullet a header into the net in the sixth minute of injury time to earn the Scots a 3-2 success.

It's this sort of spirit Clarke will aim to instil within the current group of players. Combined with his nous and excellent man management skills, then Scotland may well be on to a winner. Now when's the last time we said that?

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.