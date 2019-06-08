Clelland warns England will face a much-improved Scotland

The attacker says the team has "come on leaps and bounds" since Euro 2017.

Scotland's Lana Clelland believes the national team have made huge progress since their major finals debut at Euro 2017 and England will face a much improved side in their World Cup opener on Sunday.

England were 6-0 winners when the nations met two years ago but Clelland says the team has made significant improvement since and present a much sterner test for Phil Neville's side when they meet in Nice.

"I think it's night and day," she said. "I think we've come on leaps and bounds and we've shown that in the recent results that we've had.

"We're going in to it as a more confident team. We're playing good football, we're scoring goals and they're coming from all over the pitch.

"We're taking confidence into this first game and we believe in ourselves so we're going to go and see what we can do."

England are tipped to go far in the tournament and Clelland believes that means they have expectation on their shoulders while the Scots go into the game as underdogs.

"They've obviously achieved great things in the last couple of years so maybe they've put that pressure on themselves," she said.

"But we're just going to think about us and what we can do and try to get the best out of the game."