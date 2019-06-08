Brophy starts for Scotland in first game of Clarke era
Steve Clarke has named his starting XI to face Cyprus in the Euro 2020 qualifier.
Steve Clarke has handed Eamonn Brophy his Scotland debut in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Cyprus.
The former Kilmarnock boss has chosen the team for his first game in charge and has handed a starting spot to the striker who flourished under him at Rugby Park.
David Marshall comes back into the side as goalkeeper, lining up behind a back four of captain Andy Robertson, Charlie Mulgrew, Scott McKenna and Stephen O'Donnell.
John McGinn, Kenny McLean and Callum McGregor form a midfield trio, with Ryan Fraser and James Forrest flanking Forrest in attack.