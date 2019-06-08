Kerr: All the pressure is on England in World Cup opener

The Scotland head coach says she's sending a team out to win but knows it will be tough.

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr has said that all the pressure will be on England when the teams take to the field in Nice for their World Cup group match.

Kerr has been preparing her players for their World Cup debut and faces a tough challenge against a side who are rated among the pre-tournament favourites. But her side go into the game without the weight of expectation and she says the opposition can't say the same.

Asked if all the pressure was on England, she insisted that was the case.

"100%," she said. "Obviously it's our first World Cup and we're the first Scottish team to play in a World Cup for over two decades.

"Our journey so far has been fantastic and we're playing against a formidable England team who are ranked third in the world.

"Part of the reason Phil Neville took the job was to win the World Cup so it's going to be a tough task for us but it's one we're really looking forward to."

Kerr has a fully fit squad going into the game but knows that every player will have to be at their best if they are to begin their tournament with a positive result.

Asked if she would settle for a point against higher ranked opposition, she said: "I think there are so many variables that can happen, especially in a first game.

"I think there's certainly more pressure on England than there is on Scotland however the pressure that we have is the pressure that the players put themselves under.

"In terms of the end result, of course we're hoping to win the game. Any football or coach goes in to every game hoping to win.

"It's going to be a tough, tough match for us but we're certainly looking to get a good result."