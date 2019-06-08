Burke says late winner showed Scotland's character

The striker said his Hampden winner was one of the best feelings he's ever had.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6046091148001-oliver-burke.jpg" />

Scotland goal hero Oliver Burke says his late winner was proof of the character within the team as they bounced back to defeat Cyprus 2-1.

The visitors had silenced the national stadium with an equaliser four minutes from time, cancelling out Andy Robertson's opener.

Burke struck two minutes later though, knocking the ball into an empty net after his own header had rebounded off the post.

He said the feeling of scoring what could be a crucial goal in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign was a career high point.

"It's definitely up there," he said. "One of the best feelings I've ever had as a footballer.



"And really important for us as a team.

"[I was trying to] just glance it in, really. It happened so quickly and I sort of assisted myself when the ball bounced back to me.

"It was a sigh of relief really and an amazing feeling."

The forward said that the reaction to Cyprus' goal showed mental strength in the team after Scotland had looked on course for three points.

He said: "I think you get that feeling when they put you under pressure and it's a sloppy goal but we bounced back from that and I think we showed great character in coming back into the game.

"I think we dominated the game at most points and we couldn't count ourselves out. Even though it was a late goal we knew we could drive ourselves on and get it. Luckily enough it came.

"There's obviously been swaps and changes within the squad and this week in training has been great. The morale has been up and it's just been great."



