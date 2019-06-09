World Cup Diary: Tartan Army out in force as big day arrives

Sheelagh McLaren is in France ahead of Scotland's World Cup opener against England.

Nice: Setting for today's game. STV

After months of build up, the day is finally here - Scotland are in World Cup action.

The Tartan army are now out and about in force in Nice, enjoying the Riviera sunshine. Lots of families, lots of girls' football teams inspired by the success of Shelley Kerr's side.

And there are even some groups of fans who were at Hampden to watch Steve Clarke's first game as Scotland boss before flying out first thing this morning to France.

It was pretty lively in the old town in Nice last night with the locals out in numbers to watch France play Turkey.

Shock: Fans watch Turkey defeat France. STV

As you can imagine they weren't best pleased with that 2-0 defeat, but a good few joined in with the Scotland celebrations as crowds gathered in, where else, an Irish bar, to watch the action on big screens.

As for the squad itself, they all seem very relaxed ahead of this historic encounter.

Shelley Kerr even had a good chuckle at being called the 'England' coach by a Fifa official at her pre match media conference.

It's a huge day for Kerr and her players, and for women's football in Scotland, as they take on a team ranked first in the world in their first ever World Cup clash.

But, just as Turkey showed France last night, shocks can happen in football and maybe, just maybe, there could be one tonight.