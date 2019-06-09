Shelley Kerr names her Scotland team to face England

The national team kick off

Scotland will play in their first World Cup match. SNS Group

Shelley Kerr has named her Scotland team for their World Cup debut against England in Nice.

The national team has qualified for the finals for the first time and face a stern test in their opening match against a side ranked third in the world.

Though underdogs, Scotland are hopeful of a positive start before they face Japan and Argentina.

Scotland last met England at the European Championships two years ago when they were suffered a 6-0 defeat but only Rachel Corsie, Caroline Weir and Lisa Evans started that game and are in the starting line-up today.

Lee Alexander starts in goals behind a back four of Nicola Docherty, Jen Beattie, Corsie and Sophie Howard.

Kerr looks to have gone for five in midfield with Claire Emslie and Evans in the wide positions and Weir, Kim Little and Christie Murray as a central trio.

Erin Cuthbert, who scored a stunning goal in the last warm-up game against Jamaica, starts as the lone striker.