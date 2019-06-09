England 2-1 Scotland: Historic match ends in narrow loss

Scotland have lost their first match at the Women's World Cup in France.

Claire Emslie scored Scotland's first ever World Cup goal. SNS Group

Scotland fell to a 2-1 defeat to England in their World Cup opener in Nice.

Nikita Parris and Ellen White scored to put England 2-0 up and though Claire Emslie scored Scotland's first ever goal at a World Cup finals with 11 minutes to go, England held on to take three points.

A crowd of 13,188 arrived at the Allianz Riviera,with plenty Scots cheering on the side against a team ranked third in the world and Shelley Kerr's side looked comfortable enough in the opening stages.

But after an England attack in the 14th minute, a VAR review saw them awarded a penalty when the referee awarded handball against Nicola Docherty after watching a slow motion replay. Parris stepped up the spot and made no mistake with the penalty.

That early setback put Scotland on the back foot and England grew in confidence and got further reward five minutes from the break when Ellen White curled a shot past Lee Alexander.

Kerr's half-time team talk appeared to have the desired effect, with England's surges up their right flank curbed after the restart but Phil Neville's team still enjoyed the lion's share of the chances.

Scotland still probed for openings and when one came after 79 minutes, they took it.

Steph Houghton misplaced a pass out from the back, Scotland's Lisa Evans intercepted and slipped it to Emslie and she scored under pressure.

The goal lifted Scotland but England kept calm to see out the remaining minutes.

Scotland now look towards their match against japan on Friday where they'll aim to get their first points on the board.