Kerr taking positives despite Scotland's opening game loss

The head coach was pleased with her side's second half performance against England.

Shelley Kerr was proud of her players' efforts. SNS Group

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr saw her side lose 2-1 to England in their opening World Cup match but insisted there was plenty to be positive about apart from the result.

Goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White had put England ahead before Claire Emslie pulled a goal back 11 minutes from time but Scotland couldn't find a late goal to take anything from the game.

Kerr said she could put the defeat in perspective and preferred to focus on how her side had performed in spells against highly-fancied opposition.

"England are tipped to win this tournament so to run them so close, especially in the second half, is a positive," she told the BBC.

"I didn't think we played particularly well in the first half but I've got to give England credit because they played with intensity and put us under pressure in the right areas and got their two goals.

"I think we came out in the second half and showed what we are capable of."

England's opener came after a video review when the referee awarded handball against Nicola Docherty after watching footage. The decision, and the new handball rules, brought plenty of complaint but Kerr wouldn't join the chorus.



"I don't want to comment on the VAR decision because the referees and the officials have got a very difficult job," she said. "What I want to do now is applaud England for their performance and we need to dissect our performance."

Scotland now face Japan and Argentina in their remaining group games, knowing that just three points could be enough to take them into the knockout stages.

"We came into this tournament for the first time knowing that we just need to win one game," Kerr said. "It would have been nice if it was the first one and we got something out of it but it doesn't have to be.

"We regroup and rest and recover and then go again against Japan."