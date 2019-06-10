Steve Clarke: Scotland must be at their peak to beat Belgium

Manager hopes for mistake-free performance on Tuesday night.

Steve Clarke: Team will face the Red Devils on Tuesday. SNS Group

Steve Clarke believes Scotland will have to be at their peak to get anything from Belgium in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Brussels on Tuesday night.

The former Kilmarnock boss began his tenure with a 2-1 win over Cyprus at Hampden Park on Saturday night to take the Scots three points behind the Red Devils who have won all three Group I matches.

Belgium are ranked number one in the world and Clarke knows what is required to beat them.

Speaking at the King Baudouin Stadium, he said: "Hopefully the players remember a lot of the messages they got last week. And then you have to execute your plan.

"We have to hope for an almost-perfect performance, certainly defensively. We can't make too many mistakes because we know if we do, that we will be punished."

Clarke added: "Shape and tactics and whatever are important but the character of the players as well, the personality of the players.

"We have good players in our squad, who play at a good level and they have to relish the challenge that faces us tomorrow night.

"They are a good team. We will give them all the respect they deserve, we will go out there and try to make it as difficult as possible for them."

Belgium beat Scotland 4-0 in a friendly at Hampden Park in September 2018 when Alex McLeish was in charge but Clarke will read little into that result.

The former Scotland defender said: "Things have changed. Football has moved on. Every game is different, there are no two football matches the same.

"Hopefully a better performance from us and a better outcome."

