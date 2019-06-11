World Cup Diary: Let's hope it's Rennes-ing goals for Scots

Scotland move on to Brittany for Friday's crunch World Cup clash against Japan.

Higgledy-piggledy buildings of Rennes. STV

The World Cup adventure moves on to Brittany where the shorts were packed away and replaced by the waterproofs.

The university city of Rennes looked quite industrial when we drove in from the airport, but I had a wee wander from my hotel and came across a charming medieval quarter.

A large part of this was destroyed by the Great Fire of Rennes in 1720 that raged for a week and burned down more than 900 houses and buildings.

What remains are a few streets of higgledy-piggledy, half-timbered houses painted in bright colours with historic carvings.

The streets were quiet and shops all shut when we arrived because of a national holiday, but in taxis and my hotel, people wanted to talk about the World Cup and were asking when the Scottish fans would be arriving.

The players have been taking it easy for a couple of days after their exertions in Nice, but after watching Argentina earn a point against Japan in their opening game they'll be hoping they too can take something from the former champions when they meet here on Friday.