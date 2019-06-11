Taylor handed debut with Robertson missing out for Scotland

The Scotland captain is not in the matchday squad to face world number one side Belgium.

Andy Robertson is not in the Scotland team. SNS Group

Scotland are missing captain Andy Robertson as they line up to face world number one ranked side Belgium in their Euro 2020 qualifier.

Robertson, a Champions League winner with Liverpool this season, opened the scoring against Cyprus on Saturday and has been training with his teammates but is not included in Steve Clarke's 22-man matchday .

Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor replaces him, making his debut at left-back.

Clarke has made a number of changes from the team that bounced back to beat Cyprus 2-1.

Scott McTominay, Johnny Russell and Stuart Armstrong come into the starting line-up with James Forrest, Ryan Fraser and Eamonn Brophy dropping to the bench.

David Marshall continues in goal behind a back four of Taylor, Charlie Mulgrew, Scott McKenna and Stephen O'Donnell.

Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor and Kenny McLean are in midfield with Johnny Russell supporting Oliver Burke.