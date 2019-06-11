Thomson: Japan will come out fighting against Scotland

The Scotland assistant boss says the England game is forgotten as the team looks forward.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6047064198001-andy-thomson.jpg" />

Scotland assistant coach Andy Thomson has warned that Japan will be "desperate" to make amends for dropping points against Argentina in their World Cup opener.

The Asian Cup winners are Scotland's next opponents as they aim to make the knockout stages and may had expected them to be the second force in the group after England.

Thomson says he wasn't shocked that Argentina managed to draw the game but warned that there will be a reaction from Japan on Friday.

"Maybe the end result was a surprise, but it's no surprise that Argentina made it difficult," he said.

"Argentina are a very well-organised team, they had a good game-plan and made it difficult for Japan and they thoroughly deserved their point.

"We know Japan will be desperate to beat us, something we knew before the campaign started. Nothing changes for us.

"We've got two tough games coming up, we're fully focused,fully motivated and positive that we can do well in both games."

Thomson said that the players were in positive frame of mind despite the disappointment of a 2-1 defeat to England on their World Cup debut.

"We've had major disappointment all along the campaign and always bounced back quickly, and there was evidence of that during the game," he said.

"There is no doubt in our minds that come the Japan game, the England game will be forgotten about.

We've gone over it very briefly, talked the players through a couple of things we could have done better at but overall it was a positive performance.

"We can't get away from the fact that it was the third best team in the world. Because it's England people maybe get distracted by that.

If it was a different team who were third in the world we'd maybe be saying 'Ooft, we ran them close'. We did well but there's areas we can improve on, especially in possession and something we'll focus on for the Japan game.