Belgium 3-0 Scotland: Clarke's side outclassed in Brussels

A star-studded Belgium team cruised to victory in the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice for Belgium. SNS Group

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Kevin de Bruyne added a late goal as Belgium defeated Scotland 3-0 in the Euro 2020 qualifier in Brussels.

The hosts, whose line-up included some of Europe's best players, enjoyed the majority of possession throughout but a well-organised Scotland side frustrated the opposition until Lukaku headed in the opener just before half-time.

The Manchester United striker prodded in his second after 57 minutes and De Bruyne wrapped up the scoring with a clinical finish seconds before the final whistle.

The result leaves Scotland in fourth place in Group I after Kazakhstan beat San Marino 4-0 and Russia beat Cyprus 1-0.



