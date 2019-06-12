Ryan Fraser: Belgium gave Scotland a footballing lesson

The Bournemouth star said Scotland will now look forward to a 'must-win' against Russia.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6047126667001-ryan-fraser.jpg" />

Ryan Fraser has admitted Belgium outclassed Scotland in their 3-0 win in Russia but said the team could have suffered a heavier defeat under previous management.

Fraser came off the bench for injured Stuart Armstrong in the first half of the Euro 2020 qualifier in Brussels and played his part as Scotland worked hard but were unable to shut out their star-studded opposition.

But reflecting on the first international break with new boss Steve Clarke, he still found plenty to be satisfied with.

"The big game was obviously Cyprus and getting the win," Fraser said. "Tonight was a learning curve.

"Against the number one team in the world, it's never easy. We did get shown a footballing lesson tonight, I'm not going to lie.

"At the same time, I think in the last couple of years we might have gotten beat by a far bigger scoreline and looked a little bit more shaky."

Scotland's best chance came when Scott McKenna and then James Forrest failed to take the opportunity to score during a rare defensive lapse from Belgium, while it appeared that Kevin de Bruyne was offside in the build-up to the second goal. Fraser had no complaints about either incident.

"It's just our first trip together with the new manager," he said. "We got the big one out of the way, which was Cyprus and tonight at 2-0 if we had scored that chance then it could have been different but that's football for you.

"If it's offside, I'm sure we'll get offside goals in the future. It all balances out.

"It's just one of them where you take the positives, take the negatives and just build on it."

The winger said the team will now look forward to getting back together in September for the double-header against Russia and Belgium with the first game crucial to hopes of qualification.

"The next two games are going to be massive," he said. "The one against Russia is a must-win for us to try and gain the points back.

"The manager will be drilling us on the basics and what he wants and it's hard to do when he doesn't have that big a length of time with us. We'll be together and I'm sure he'll get the foundations right and we'll go for the win."

