World Cup Diary: Scotland wind down in sumptuous surroundings

Scotland have settled in Brittany as they prepare for their next challenge.

Scotland are based in a 17th-century castle. STV

The setting for Scotland's latest base is pretty spectacular.

About an hour's drive north of Rennes in the middle of the countryside is Chateau du Bois-Guy, a 17th century castle set in huge grounds, which are home to pigs, goats, cockerels, horses and a donkey.

And parked outside was a stunning vintage Lincoln limousine, which the charming owner, Michael, revealed used to belong to Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor.

The courtyard to the castle has been set up with a games room with tech ball, darts, a pool table and even jigsaws which are all transported from city to city to ensure the players are entertained, comfortable and happy on their downtime.

The squad took full advantage after being allowed some respite after their exertions against England but attention has now fully turned to a game that could mean the stay in France is extended.

The squad have some interesting companions at their base. STV

Japan will be looking to bounce back after the disappointment of a draw with Argentina in their opening game and Scotland assistant coach Andy Thomson told us that he's expecting a real reaction from them.

But even with a tough task ahead, things are looking bright in the camp.

Back in Rennes, the heavens opened and an almighty storm erupted - so bad that the the Sweden v Chile match at Roazhon Park had to be halted for 45 minutes.

Thankfully sunshine is forecast here for Friday afternoon when Shelley Kerr's side take to the pitch in that crunch clash with the Asian Cup winners and hope to earn thunderous applause from the Tartan Army.