Weir: Scotland have to take something from the Japan clash

Scotland will be underdogs when they face the side ranked seventh in the world on Friday.

Weir says Scotland need to draw or win to keep hopes alive.
Caroline Weir has said Scotland need to take at least a point from their game against Japan if they are to keep hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages.

Having lost their opening match to England on Sunday, the squad have been training in Brittany in preparation for facing the Asian Cup holders on Friday.

With a game against Argentina to follow, Weir says there is still plenty of confidence that Scotland could take second place in the group and progress but she isn't doing calculations when there are matches to be won.

"It's something we need to aim for," she said. "Friday is a huge game for us.

"We won't focus too much on where we might finish, we'll just focus on getting the results putting performances in and not looking too far ahead.

"But Japan is a vital game for us now. Whether it's a draw or win, we need something from that. We're confident that we can do that."

All focus was on the Auld Enemy clash when the World Cup draw was made and Weir admitted it was good to get the tough high-profile match out of the way. But she warned Scotland would be underdogs once again when they take to the field against a difficult Japan side.

"I think with a Scotland v England game there was a huge build-up to it, as you would expect and with our first World Cup we knew that was the case," she said. "It is good that the game is out of the way and these two games coming up are the most important for us.

"Full focus turns to that game and getting something out of it.

"Japan are a top side. I think Argentina played well the other night but with Japan it's not going to be easy. They're a top team, seventh in the world with a lot of experience in World Cups."

'We want to get a win, we need to get something out of the Japan game and that's what we're thinking about now.'
Scotland have played three teams from the world's top ten in the recent months, having lost 1-0 to Canada and beaten Brazil by the same scoreline before the defeat to England. 

Weir believes that has shown the players they can be competitive at the highest level and can ask questions of Japan.

"We know it's going to be tough but we do go into the game with confidence," she said. "We're more physical than them and hopefully that'll cause them problems.

"We want to get a win, we need to get something out of the Japan game and that's what we're thinking about now.

"They will be favourites, as you would expect. They're a top team and they've won the World Cup before. We are going in as underdogs but within ourselves we are confident. 

"We showed the other night that we gave England a good test so we can do that against anyone."

