World Cup Diary: Chicken wingers as Scots lay Japan plan

Sheelagh McLaren is in France to follow Scotland on their World Cup journey.

A rubber chicken livened up the training drills. SNS Group

The squad trained for the first time since their arrival in Brittany at a complex near Fougères.

We whizzed through the town but it looks like it's definitely worth a stop when there's more time. It sits on the Brittany /Normandy border and boasts an impressive castle which dates from the 12th century.

As for the training ahead of Friday's crunch clash with Japan, well sports and conditioning coach Liam Mitchell certainly likes to mix things up and ensure the players aren't bored with their warm-ups.

This time he introduced a couple of rubber, squeaky chickens for a game of chicken run - basically, it's tig but you can't move with the chicken.

The players seem very happy and relaxed having had some time off, with Caroline Weir revealing she's managed - despite the limited WiFi and signal in the area- to get her fix of Love Island.

It's been a full-on few weeks for the players and even Kim Little, with all her experience, admits she was a bit "overwhelmed" ahead of the England game but now, with the first game out of the way, she feels settled in to World Cup mode.

Supporters who were in Brussels to watch the men's game and some who lingered a bit longer in Nice are expected to arrive in the city soon - and at long last the sun has arrived to welcome them.