Rangers complete signing of Greg Stewart on two-year deal

The forward has moved to Ibrox after his contract at Birmingham City ended.

Stewart has joined Steven Gerrard's side. SNS Group

Rangers have announced the signing of forward Greg Stewart on a two-year deal.

Stewart was a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at English Championship side Birmingham City.

The 29-year-old becomes Steven Gerrard's fourth signing for next season following the capture of Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Steven Davis.

Stewart moved to Birmingham from Dundee in 2016 but has spent the last year back in Scotland. He had a successful loan spell with Kilmarnock in the first half of the season and then moved to Pittodrie to play for Derek McInnes' Aberdeen for the second half.

The forward found the net eight times during his spell at Rugby Park but only once with the Dons.