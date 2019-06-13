  • STV
Gordon Scott: Oran Kearney is settled at St Mirren

Raman Bhardwaj

The St Mirren chairman hopes his manager will settle permanently in Scotland.

St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott believes Oran Kearney is settled at the club, but hopes his manager bases himself in Scotland permanently. 

Kearney arrived at the club last September and guided Saints to safety after winning a dramatic play-off final on a penalty shoot-out. 

But questions had been raised about the manager's future with Kearney effectively commuting from his family home in Northern Ireland. He was also linked with a return to former club Coleraine.

Scott acknowledged that the situation wasn't ideal but said that there was no serious concern for him.

"I think he has settled to a degree," he told STV. "He wants to continue commuting back and forward occasionally back home.

"It's hard for him. He's got a wonderful family and a wonderful life back home. I would like to think he's settled now and in the long term would move over here."

 

The club now faces a rebuilding job over the summer with only 13 first team players on the books. Scott revealed that goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky will be offered a new deal and said that he hopes to bring Kyle McAllister back to the club but that Mihai Popescu would probably be out of reach.

"We're looking at what size the squad should be," he explained. "How it should be made up, the different wage brackets.

"You have to look at your budget and work it back from there. I think we're all agreed that we need about 20 or 21 first team players.

"And then you want bring in a certain number of academy players every year. At one point last year we had five or six academy graduates in the first team in the Premiership. That's tremendous and it's where we want to be."

McAllister was a fan favourite on loan last season and Scott has hopes he could return.

"I would like to think there's a good chance," he said. "And i think the player would come back as well.

"But Derby bought him to play football and I think in his own mind he wants to play with Derby County next season, understandably.

"I think a lot would depend on how his pre-season goes. We've expressed an interest and told them we'd love to have him back but that's all just now."

On Popescu, he said that the price tag on paper was high but that he wouldn't rule out finding a way to bring the Romanian to Paisley again.

Asked if there was an option to buy in the loan deal, Scott said: "Yes. If we want to give away about a third of our budget.

"We'll talk. We can't afford to buy him at the price that's in his contract. Nowhere even near it. But if you think that if bought him for x then you sell him for y then there's a decision to make. 

"But I think it's too rich for us, to be honest."




