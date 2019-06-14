World Cup Diary: Rising sun as Japan lie in wait for Scotland

STV Sport's Sheelagh McLaren is in France to follow the squad on their World Cup journey.

The stadium on Rennes will be rocking on Friday afternoon. STV

As Scotland's second match of the tournament draws closer, the build up here in Rennes has intensified.

Shelley Kerr put her side through their paces for the final time ahead of the clash before heading up to the stadium to face the media.

It was jam-packed in the press conference room, the Scots contingent is fairly healthy as it is, and there were even more from Japan.

It's fair to say the Asian Champions' draw with Argentina in the opening match hasn't gone down well back in Japan with head coach Asako Takakura having to defend herself against claims her game plan was too defensive.

And both the Scotland boss and captain Rachel Corsie admit that may make their opponents more dangerous when they meet at Roazhon Park.

As for the stadium, it's another impressive structure, built in 1912 but modernised over a series of revamps and now with a capacity of just under 30,000.

There's been a fair bit of criticism of the attendances so far out here, with many matches only half full.

However, many Scots are inside this afternoon, I'm sure they'll be heard as they target points that they hope will lead them to the knockout stages.

