Kerr makes four Scotland changes for Japan clash

The Scotland head coach has tweaked her team for the second World Cup group game.

Shelley Kerr has tweaked her team. SNS

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr has made four changes to her team as they face Japan at the Women's World Cup.

The national team lost 2-1 to group favourites England in the opener and are now aiming to get the win they believe will send them through to the knockout stages.

Hayley Lauder will earn her 100th cap as she, Jane Ross, Kirsty Smith and Lizzie Arnot all come into the side, with Claire Emslie, Nicola Docherty, Christie Murray and Sophie Howard dropping to the bench.

Lee Alexander starts in goal with Lauder at left-back and Smith at right back. Rachel Corsie and Jen Beattie continue in the centre of defence.

Caroline Weir and Kim Little anchor the midfield with Arnot likely to be on the left wing and Lisa Evans on the right.

Jane Ross will lead the line with Erin Cuthbert in support.