World Cup: Scotland suffer 2-1 defeat to Japan in Rennes

Lana Clelland scored late on but Scotland were largely outplayed, particularly in the first half.

Scotland were left frustrated by Japan. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Scotland have lost their second World Cup match, beaten 2-1 by a much-improved Japan side in Rennes.

The result leaves Shelley Kerr's side needing to defeat Argentina on Wednesday to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages.

After a 2-1 loss to England in their opening game, Scotland had been optimistic about their chances of defeating Japan, despite the Asian side being ranked seventh in the world.

But Japan showed from kick-off that their lacklustre display in their 0-0 draw with Argentina was a one-off as they took control of the ball and tested Scotland's defence.

In the 24th minute they made the breakthrough, taking advantage of a poor clearance from Rachel Corsie. Mana Iwabuchi hit a powerful shot from the edge of the box past Jen Beattie and beyond goalkeeper Lee Alexander.

Japan doubled their lead from the penalty spot. Corsie was adjudged to have pulled back Yuika Sugasawa and the forward took responsibility herself, sending Alexander the wrong way and tucking the ball into the corner of the net.

it could have been worse by half-time when Hina Sugita rattled the crossbar just before the break.

Scotland came out fighting in the second half and enjoyed a lot more possession but struggled to get the goal they needed. Erin Cuthbert was denied by the post from close range and Caroline Weir tested the goalkeeper from long range as the Scots pushed to make their mark.

With the clock ticking down, substitute Lana Clelland scored with an unstoppable strike but Japan held on to consign Scotland to a second straight defeat.