  • STV
  • MySTV

Ex-Rangers captain Ricksen fears 'time is ticking away'

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Dutchman spoke out about his battle with MND ahead of his final charity event.

Reporting by Peter Smith

Former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen fears "time is ticking away" as he prepares to host his last ever charity event.

The 42-year-old Dutchman, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2013, says his 'An Evening With Fernando Ricksen' in Glasgow next week will be his final public appearance.

Ricksen will be joined by fellow Ibrox hero Marvin Andrews at GoGlasgow Urban Hotel on Friday, June 28.

He said: "I'm in a really difficult situation right now and have to make some decisions regarding my health so I can keep all my energy focused on fighting MND.

"That is why it will be my last charity event, my body can't do that anymore."

'The most difficult thing for me was giving up my independence, now I need to ask everyone for help.'
Fernando Ricksen

Ricksen, who won seven major honours during his time in Glasgow, revealed the most difficult thing about the disease was giving up his independence.

He said:"It's very difficult. Your body doesn't work anymore but your brain is functioning without problems.

"You start losing the ability to speak, then your legs start to get wobbly, then you can't lift your legs anymore and you start falling, hence the scars.

"After that everything stops working slowly but your brain is fully aware of everything.

"The most difficult thing for me was giving up my independence, now I need to ask everyone for help - it's very difficult."

Ricksen: Will make 'final appearance' in Glasgow next week.
Ricksen: Will make 'final appearance' in Glasgow next week.

Ricksen earned 12 full caps for Holland during a 19-year-career that took in spells at Zenit St Petersburg, AZ Alkmaar and Fortuna Sittard, where he made his professional debut in 1994 and played his final game as a pro in 2013.

He had only been retired for a few months when he was diagnosed with MND in October 2013, but it was a few years before the full extent of the illness became clear.

He said: "It's been a rollercoaster ride. The first few years you don't get bothered with the symptoms until they kick in.

'I still have the same hopes as when I got diagnosed - to be the first person to beat MND, but I'm also realistic and know that time is ticking away.'
Fernando Ricksen

"Then you want to do everything at once but that doesn't work and you end up with some scars from falling."

Despite the recent hardships he has been facing, Ricksen is still holding out hope that he can be the first person to beat the deadly disease.

He said: "I still have the same hopes as when I got diagnosed - to be the first person to beat MND, but I'm also realistic and know that time is ticking away.

"The only thing I can do is keep fighting and don't give up even if it seems impossible sometimes."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.