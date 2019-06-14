David Turnbull rejects Celtic's initial contract offer

The teenage Motherwell midfielder is keeping his options open after talks.

Turnbull looked set for a move to Celtic Park. SNS Group

Motherwell star David Turnbull move to Celtic is in doubt after he rejected a contract offer from the Scottish champions.

The Fir Park club revealed earlier this week that they had accepted a club record bid, understood to be in the region of £3m, from Celtic and allowed the player and his representatives to open contract negotiations.

Celtic offered the player a three-year contract with the club retaining the option for an additional year.

That offer from Celtic has been knocked back with the player keeping his options open amidst interest from England.

Celtic have taken to social media to describe their offer as "magnificent" and say the deal is there for the player and his representatives to decide on.

It read: "Celtic was pleased to agree a record-breaking fee with Motherwell FC for David Turnbull and we have quickly followed this up with a fantastic offer to the player through his agent.

"Currently, we have been unable to come to an agreement with the player's agent.

"CelticFC is content that it has made a magnificent offer and it is now up to the agent and player to decide if the player wants to join Celtic. If not, we move on."

Motherwell had rejected an opening £1m bid from Celtic in recent weeks as well as a higher offer from English Championship side Barnsley before the treble winners met the asking price for the player.

Turnbull, who still has two years left on his Fir Park contract, scored 15 goals in 30 games last season.