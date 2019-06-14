Lee Wallace signs deal with QPR after Rangers exit

The left-back has joined up with former Ibrox manager Mark Warburton at Loftus Road.

Wallace: Captained Rangers to Premiership promotion. SNS

Former Rangers captain Lee Wallace has brought his eight-year spell at the club to an end by signing a two-year-deal with English Championship side QPR.

The left-back only featured twice under Steven Gerrard last season and only played seven times the previous year due to a combination of injury problems and a dispute with the club.

Wallace will be joining his former Rangers manager Mark Warburton at the London club, who have also signed Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Speaking to QPR's website ,the 31-year-old former Scotland international said: "I am delighted to be here and really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"This is an exciting time to play for a top football club.

"The main thing that stands out about the manager here is the man he is, the quality of person. The impact he has made on me, both on and off the pitch, has been terrific and that made the decision to come here a lot easier.

Liam Kelly came through the ranks at Rangers. SNS

"I know I am coming to a great club to work with a top man and a top manager."

The move south represents the former Hearts stars first club outside of Scotland, and he explained: "I just felt everything was right.

"I have had 15 seasons in Scotland and now is time for a fresh challenge and a very exciting challenge at that."

Wallace was signed by former Rangers boss Ally McCoist in 2012 and stayed with the club throughout their four-year spell in Scotland's lower leagues before captaining the side as they were promoted to the Premiership in 2016.

During his eight-year spell at Ibrox he won the Third Division, League One, the Championship and Challenge Cup but never won a major honour at the club.

He was replaced as club captain by James Tavernier at the start of last season.

Kelly, who was in Steve Clarke's first Scotland squad, became Warburton's first signing at Loftus Road earlier on Friday.

The 23-year-old keeper, a former Rangers youth prospect, signed a four-year deal after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

