World Cup Diary: Team enjoy VIP treatment in Paris

And so on to Paris.

After the rain in Rennes it was time to head to the sunshine of the capital.

And the best way to get there was on the TGV high speed train through the French countryside, which gets you into Paris in two hours - one hour quicker than driving.

I arrived at Montparnasse station just ahead of the team, who were boarding their fantastically liveried bus with a police escort that took them down the Champs-Élysées - delighting and, perhaps, confusing the thousands of tourists and shoppers on the famous avenue.

The journey to my hotel was less grand, but I still managed to take in the sights.

The taxi driver enjoyed acting as a tour guide as he pointed out the Louvre, Musée d'Orsay and, of course, the Eiffel Tower.

It's a busy schedule as Scotland prepare for that crucial final group game against Argentina on Wednesday, but hopefully I'll be able to squeeze in a (working) visit to some of those iconic buildings over the next few days.

