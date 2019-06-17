World Cup Diary: Selfies in the sun as Scots work in Paris

STV's Sheelagh McLaren is in France to follow the squad on their World Cup journey.

Chateau de Malmaison was home to Napoleon Bonaparte. by Zairon

The Scotland squad's base in Paris may not be as remote as the one in Rennes but it's far enough away from the city to give the players a peaceful place to get ready for that all-important final group game.

The hotel is set in the commune of Rueil-Malmaison in the western suburbs of Paris, famous for the Chateau de Malmaison where Napoleon and his first wife Josephine de Beauharnais lived.

Josephine was apparently a fan of exotic animals and at one point kangaroos, emus, black swans, zebras, gazelles all roamed free in the gardens.

We ventured out there for some interviews in the morning before heading to to film the players training. Those who started on Friday night sat the session out to focus on some gym work. And the players had some very keen spectators, with a few hundred local schoolchildren enthusiastically cheering every pass before lining up for selfies and autographs.

After a hectic few days, the squad was given the afternoon off to do a bit of sightseeing - cue group Instagram posts at the Eiffel Tower.

Then it's back to the serious business of preparation for Wednesday's crunch clash with Argentina. After defeats to England and Japan there's no room for error but the squad are determined they aren't ready to end their stay in France just yet.

