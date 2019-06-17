Howard: Scotland's World Cup journey isn't over yet

The defender says the team can show what they can do against Argentina in Paris.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6049111880001-sophie-howard.jpg" />

Scotland defender Sophie Howard believes the team can show their full capability and qualify for the World Cup knockout stages.

Defeats to England and Japan leave the national team needing a win against Argentina on Wednesday to remain in the tournament.

Howard admitted although the defeats had come against opponents in the world top ten, everyone in the Scotland camp knew that they hadn't shown their best form in their first World Cup games.

"For me personally it started really well with being able to start the first game against England," she said.

"I think we didn't perform well enough and for all of us it's been disappointing that we haven't played the way we can.

"We haven't played to our full potential and we're aware of that.

"But we've still got a chance to prove that we're better than what we've shown. Now it's about being positive for the next game that's coming up."

'We fight until the end. This journey isn't done for us.' Sophie Howard

The 'must-win' nature of Wednesday's game in Paris means the onus is on Scotland players to step up to the plate but Howard insists that can bring benefits, pointing out that the team's journey to France was built on succeeding against the odds.

"I'm excited for that pressure because we've shown before that we can perform under pressure," she said. "Throughout the qualifiers we were down often and we came back and I think that's what our team represents.

"We fight until the end. This journey isn't done for us.

"We know this is our last chance. But we're excited for that, that's tournament football.

"This is what we've worked for. We knew the first two games were going to be hard. We were trying to get points, that didn't work out so now we have to get points.

"This is our last chance to make sure that this is not the end for us."

