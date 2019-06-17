Sheyi Ojo at Rangers as squad returns for pre-season

The Liverpool winger was pictured arriving at Rangers' training centre as players returned to base.

Ojo was pictured at Rangers' training centre. SNS Group

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has arrived at Rangers' training centre as players reported back for pre-season training.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a loan move to Steven Gerrard's side and that now looks to be close to completion as he joined the first team squad at the training base on Monday.

Ojo would become Gerrard's fifth signing for next season with deals for Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones, Steven Davis and Greg Stewart already concluded.

Players have been on holiday since the Premiership season ended on May 19 and Alfredo Morelos, Daniel Candeias, Graham Dorrans and Jermain Defoe were among those pictured arriving at Auchenhowie.

Rangers are in the draw for the Europa League qualifiers and will learn the identity of their first opponent on Tuesday.

The Ibrox side, who will be seeded in the draw, will play their first game on July 11 eith the return match a week later.

