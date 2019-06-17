Brown: Turnbull should put trophies first in career choice

The Celtic captain believes his club will offer the 19-year-old the right rewards.

Scott Brown believes David Turnbull would be welcomed at Celtic and that joining the club would bring him silverware he may not win elsewhere.

Celtic agreed a fee with Motherwell for the talented 19-year old and he was expected to join the treble winners last week.

The player rejected a contract offer from Celtic, prompting the club to tweet that the offer had been "magnificent" and that if Turnbull wasn't keen then Celtic would "move on".

Brown made it clear how much he rated the young midfielder and said that there was still a chance that the player could make the move.

And he said Turnbull would be moving to the right place for career development.

"The club's still talking to him so you never know what can happen," the Celtic captain said.

"He's a fantastic young player. This is a great club if he wants to come here. He'll be welcomed by every single player in that changing room.

"We've had a lot of fantastic players coming in here, coming through the system. That's the way the club goes, with great coaches from the youth system through to the first team and through to the manager as well.

"Whoever comes here will become a better player. If he does come here then it'll be fantastic for us to work with him because he's very, very young and I'm sure he'll be willing to learn as well."

Turnbull would be joining a side already brimming with Scottish talent in the shape of Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, James Forrest and others.

Brown said that was important and that the ideal situation was to maintain a strong Scottish identity along with bringing in players from abroad.

"For me personally it'll be great to have another Scottish player in and to see what he can do," he said.

"He'd be a great fit. And with Scottish lads it's great for the game and great for the country.

"For him to come in and do well, it'd be a great opportunity for him to show what he can do in front of 60,000 fans and hopefully get some Champions League football as well."

Brown joined Celtic from Hibs in 2007 and he made the point that when faced with a similar opportunity to Turnbuills, he picked the path he felt would offer him medals and titles.

"I had that hunger to come here and get trophies," he said. "There was a reason I didn't go down the road at the time. But everyone's reasons are different.

"I got that little taste at the end of the season with Hibs and the League Cup and I wanted more of that. I thrived off that and came here and managed to win quite a lot of trophies and enjoyed every minute of it."

Brown wants Lustig to stay at Celtic

While there's talk of Turnbull's arrival, Celtic veteran Mikael Lustig has been linked with a move to Gent with his Celtic contract ended and no extension agreed.

Brown said his teammate had been exceptional and expressed his hopes that a resolution could see the Swedish defender remain in Glasgow.

"He's been phenomenal," he said. "I think the club and Mikael are still talking so hopefully they can come to some sort of agreement.

"It would be great if he could come back. We all love him in the dressing room, the fans love him as well.

"I think the last season has been the best he's played. He's been phenomenal and he's just kicked on, still playing with Sweden and he's still got that hunger in his belly that he wants to win more trophies. Here's hoping it's with us.

"For me, he's almost Scottish now. He's got that Scottish banter now and everyone in that dressing room loves him. It'll be sad if he does go but here's hoping him and the club come to some agreement."