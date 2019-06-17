Vanecek leaves Hearts after just six months at Tynecastle

The striker failed to impress in his short spell with Craig Levein's side.

Vanacek was not a success at Hearts. SNS Group

Hearts have announced striker David Vanecek has left the club by mutual consent after just six months in Edinburgh.

Vanecek arrived in January when his contract with FK Teplice expired, having signed a pre-contract agreement with Hearts last summer and agreeing terms until July 2020.

When the initial deal was agreed, Hearts boss Levein had said Vanecek would be "a great addition to the squad" and attempts were made to negotiate an immediate transfer in July.

That didn't come to fruition and the player arrived in January with hopes that he could lift the injury-hit side.

But Vanecek only made seven appearances in maroon, starting only four times. His fitness was criticised by Hearts management and he was left out of the side even when the club struggled for fit strikers towards the end of the season.

The decision was taken to allow the player to find another club while Levein attempts to improve his squad for the new season.

