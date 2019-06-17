Celtic learn identity of potential Champions League opposition

UEFA have announced the grouping of Tuesday's qualifying round draw.

Celtic are in Champions League qualifying for the eighth year in a row. SNS Group

UEFA have narrowed down the list of Celtic's possible Champions league opponents after publishing the details of the qualifying round draw.

Neil Lennon and his players will learn on Tuesday who they will face in the first qualifying round when the draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland.

Celtic have to progress through four rounds to reach the lucrative group stage of the elite competition.

The Scottish champions will be seeded throughout but could face stern opposition and saw their hopes dashed by AEK Athens in the third round last season.

This year, they will start with a tie against one of Malta's Valletta, Sarajevo from Bosnia, Montenegran side Sutjeska, Partizani from Albania or Saburtalo from Georgia.