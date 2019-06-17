  • STV
Europa League representatives learn possible opponents

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Rangers are all in Tuesday's qualifying draw.

Steven gerrard's Rangers will learn their opposition on Tuesday.
Steven gerrard's Rangers will learn their opposition on Tuesday. SNS

Rangers could face a reunion with Progres Neiderkorn in the Europa League after groupings for the first qualifying round draw were announced.

The side from Luxembourg handed Rangers arguably their worst European result in 2017 when they upset Pedro Caixinha's side.

They are now one of the Ibrox club's potential opponents in this year's competition.

Rangers, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock are Scotland's representatives in this season's Europa League and each has had their list of ties narrowed down to five possibilities.

Rangers could face the winner of Progrès' preliminary tie against Cardiff Metropolitan University (WAL), Faroese side B36, Finland's Inter Turku, Icelandic side KR or the winner of Kosovo's Prishtina and Gibraltar's St Joseph's.

Aberdeen will be pitted against Liepāja of Latvia, Estonia's Levadia Tallinn, the winner of Barry Town v Cliftonville, St Patrick's , Finnish side RoPS or the winner of Faroese team KÍ v San Marino's Tre Fiori.

Kilmarnock, back in Europe after a long absence and now under the management of Angelo Alessio, could face Shamrock Rovers, the winner of Ballymena v NSÍ , Connah's Quay Nomads, KuPS or Breidablik.

