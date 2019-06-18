World Cup Diary: Remembering struggles of women in football

STV Sport's Sheelagh McLaren is in France to follow the squad on their World Cup journey.

The USA won the World Cup in 2015. Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

A day of filming the sights of Paris, which meant a day of metro-ing.

When I've been here before I've enjoyed the underground experience but it's altogether different when you're carrying a camera case and tripod in 29 degree heat.

From the never ending tunnels of Montparnasse to the chaos of Charles de Gaulle-Etoile, I felt like I'd run a marathon in a sauna.

The metro has been my way around Paris. STV

You don't have to far to find something to film in Paris, but sometimes you have walk a bit further to get the best view - and compete with thousands of tourists for that perfect position.

On the upside, I did a whistle stop tour of the city. I witnessed wedding photo shoots at the Eiffel Tower, the construction work post-fire at Notre Dame, the hordes of visitors at the Louvre and the artists along Pont Neuf.

I also visited 'The Women's Game' Fifa exhibition in Jardin Nelson Mandela, which chronicled the history of women's football, including its many struggles.

Notre Dame is being restored after a devastating fire. STV

There were tales of marginalisation and bans in the UK around the world, and also inspirational stories about how it has survived rejection.



Also on display were the three most important trophies in the history of women's football - the current FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy, as well as one of the two versions of the trophy, made in 1991, presented at the first two Women's World Cups. The other version of that cup was stolen in 1997 and has not been found to this day. And then there's the Golden Angel trophy, the prize at the first unofficial Women's World Championship in 1970.

It's fair to say that Paris has embraced this tournament and another big crowd is expected on Wednesday night for Scotland's big game against Argentina.