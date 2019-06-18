  • STV
  • MySTV

World Cup Diary: Remembering struggles of women in football

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

STV Sport's Sheelagh McLaren is in France to follow the squad on their World Cup journey.

The USA won the World Cup in 2015.
The USA won the World Cup in 2015. Kevin C Cox/Getty Images

A day of filming the sights of Paris, which meant a day of metro-ing.

When I've been here before I've enjoyed the underground experience but it's altogether different when you're carrying a camera case and tripod in 29 degree heat.

From the never ending tunnels of Montparnasse to the chaos of Charles de Gaulle-Etoile, I felt like I'd run a marathon in a sauna.

The metro has been my way around Paris.
The metro has been my way around Paris. STV

You don't have to far to find something to film in Paris, but sometimes you have walk a bit further to get the best view - and compete with thousands of tourists for that perfect position.

On the upside, I did a whistle stop tour of the city. I witnessed wedding photo shoots at the Eiffel Tower, the construction work post-fire at Notre Dame, the hordes of visitors at the Louvre and the artists along Pont Neuf.

I also visited 'The Women's Game' Fifa exhibition in Jardin Nelson Mandela, which chronicled the history of women's football, including its many struggles.

Notre Dame is being restored after a devastating fire.
Notre Dame is being restored after a devastating fire. STV

There were tales of marginalisation and bans in the UK around the world, and also inspirational stories about how it has survived rejection.

Also on display were the three most important trophies in the history of women's football - the current FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy, as well as one of the two versions of the trophy, made in 1991, presented at the first two Women's World Cups. The other version of that cup was stolen in 1997 and has not been found to this day. And then there's the Golden Angel trophy, the prize at the first unofficial Women's World Championship in 1970.

It's fair to say that Paris has embraced this tournament and another big crowd is expected on Wednesday night for Scotland's big game against Argentina.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.