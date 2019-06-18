  • STV
  • MySTV

Kilmarnock captain Kris Boyd retires from football

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The striker has announced he is hanging up his boots after scoring 300 senior goals.

Boyd was the SPL all-time leading goalscorer.
Boyd was the SPL all-time leading goalscorer. SNS Group

Kilmarnock striker and former Scotland international Kris Boyd has announced he is retiring from football.

The 35-year old is drawing a line on an 18-year career that saw him play for Killie more than 300 times and also wear the shirts of Rangers, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Eskisehirspor and Portland Timbers.

Boyd represented his country on 18 occasions and scored seven international goals.

The forward began his career at local club Kilmarnock, making his debut in 2001 and he progressed to become one of the country's most promising talents. His goalscoring prowess brought attention from other sides and Boyd moved to Rangers in 2006.

His time at Ibrox brought over 120 goals in five seasons as well as silverware with Boyd picking up two league titles, two League Cups and two Scottish Cups. He also became the leading goalscorer of the SPL era, surpassing Henrik Larsson's total.

Boyd left Rangers at the end of his contract to join Middlesbrough in 2010 but hit the first difficult spell of his career. He moved to Nottingham Forest on loan and then signed for Eskisehirspor the following summer.

His time in Turkey was short-lived with Boyd terminating his contract after just a few months, claiming not to have been paid.

The forward continued his travels, moving to Portland Timbers to play under former Scotland striker John Spencer but he only remained in MLS for one year and returned to Scotland to return for Kilmarnock for a short spell.

That short-term contract at Rugby Park brought a return to goalscoring form and an impressive season saw him catch the eye of Rangers once again. A season in the Championship with the Ibrox club brought little success and Boyd moved back to Kilmarnock for a third and final time in 2015.

The striker continued to add to his goalscoring tally in Ayrshire and became club captain but was poised to retire when Steve Clarke was appointed manager. 

Boyd was persuaded to continue playing and went on to be part of the squad that secured club record points totals in the league in each of the past two seasons.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.