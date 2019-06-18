Kilmarnock captain Kris Boyd retires from football

The striker has announced he is hanging up his boots after scoring 300 senior goals.

Boyd was the SPL all-time leading goalscorer. SNS Group

Kilmarnock striker and former Scotland international Kris Boyd has announced he is retiring from football.

The 35-year old is drawing a line on an 18-year career that saw him play for Killie more than 300 times and also wear the shirts of Rangers, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Eskisehirspor and Portland Timbers.

Boyd represented his country on 18 occasions and scored seven international goals.

The forward began his career at local club Kilmarnock, making his debut in 2001 and he progressed to become one of the country's most promising talents. His goalscoring prowess brought attention from other sides and Boyd moved to Rangers in 2006.

His time at Ibrox brought over 120 goals in five seasons as well as silverware with Boyd picking up two league titles, two League Cups and two Scottish Cups. He also became the leading goalscorer of the SPL era, surpassing Henrik Larsson's total.

Boyd left Rangers at the end of his contract to join Middlesbrough in 2010 but hit the first difficult spell of his career. He moved to Nottingham Forest on loan and then signed for Eskisehirspor the following summer.

His time in Turkey was short-lived with Boyd terminating his contract after just a few months, claiming not to have been paid.

The forward continued his travels, moving to Portland Timbers to play under former Scotland striker John Spencer but he only remained in MLS for one year and returned to Scotland to return for Kilmarnock for a short spell.

That short-term contract at Rugby Park brought a return to goalscoring form and an impressive season saw him catch the eye of Rangers once again. A season in the Championship with the Ibrox club brought little success and Boyd moved back to Kilmarnock for a third and final time in 2015.

The striker continued to add to his goalscoring tally in Ayrshire and became club captain but was poised to retire when Steve Clarke was appointed manager.

Boyd was persuaded to continue playing and went on to be part of the squad that secured club record points totals in the league in each of the past two seasons.

