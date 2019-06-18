Celtic drawn to face Sarajevo in Champions League qualifier

Neil Lennon's team will face the Bosnian champions in the first qualifying round.

Celtic are Scotland's representatives in the elite competition. SNS Group

Celtic have been drawn to face FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Parkhead club were paired with the Bosnian champions at the draw in Nyon on Tuesday.

Neil Lennon's side will have to progress through four qualifying rounds if they are to achieve their aim of reaching the group stages and facing Europe's elite.

Celtic were seeded in the draw and will be up against a team that have won the Bosnian Premier League four times, and were twice champions of Yugoslavia.

Sarajevo are managed by Husref Musemic, who played for Hearts for half a season in 1989.

The first leg will be played at Celtic Park on July 9/10 with the return leg on July 16/17.

Celtic have reached the Champions League group stages twice in the last three seasons but were disappointed last year when they fell to a 3-2 aggregate defeat to AEK Athens in the third qualifying round.