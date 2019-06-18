Europa League: Rangers, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen learn fate

The Scottish sides have learned the identity of their first opponents.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers travel to Kosovo or Gibraltar. SNS Group

Rangers have been drawn to face either FC Prishtina of Kosovo or Gibraltar's St Joseph's in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

The Ibrox side will begin their qualifying campaign against the winner of the preliminary tie and will be away from home in the first leg.

Kilmarnock have been paired with Connah's Quay Nomads. New manager Angelo Alessio will take charge of his first competitive game away to the side who were runners-up in the Welsh Premier League last season.

Aberdeen kick off their qualification campaign at Pittodrie against Finnish side RoPS Rovaniemi.

The first leg of the ties will be played on July 11 with the return match one week later.