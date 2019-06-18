Shelley Kerr: Message from Sir Alex lifted everyone

Sir Alex Ferguson has been lending his support to the Scotland squad before their crunch game.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6049616997001-shelley-kerr.jpg" />

Scotland boss Shelley Kerr has revealed managerial legend Sir Alex Ferguson has been in touch with her to discuss the team's performances and wish them well in their crucial World Cup match against Argentina.

After defeats to England and Japan, Scotland must win on Wednesday if they are to remain in the tournament and the message of support comes at the right time.

Kerr said the Manchester United great had been impressed by the efforts of the team at their first World Cup finals.

"Everyone knows Sir Alex, so I probably won't tell you everything, because he did say he was disappointed with some of the decisions that were made against us," Kerr said.

"He was very complimentary about the team, the determination, the stamina, the togetherness of the team to finish so strongly in both games.

"He's watched both of them and sent us a message before we came here.

"It's absolutely brilliant for myself as a manager for him to contact me, and also for the players, for him to pass on his best wishes.

"He's going to be tuning in to (watch) the game tomorrow night. So it's brilliant, a great bit of support from an absolute legend."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6049615071001-shelley-kerr.jpg" />

Looking ahead to the crucial match against Argentina, Kerr admitted it was a game Scotland were expected to win, in contrast to the opening two games, only three points, and a favourable result elsewhere, will see the team reach the knockout stage.

"Yes, I think if you go by FIFA rankings [Scotland should win]," she said.

"This is a game we are looking to win, there is no doubt about that.

"In terms of the mood in the camp, it's been fantastic, despite two defeats against two top opponents.

"The players have had a couple of days off, they have been back in at training yesterday and today, and we're ready for the game."

The manager also said she would have accepted the offer of a must-win game against the South Americans to progress.

"100%," she said.

"Not in a negative way, but we probably planned to be in this situation.

"We were hopeful that we would have taken something from the first two games, but we always knew that it would probably come down to this last game against Argentina, and I think it has the makings of a really good game.

"It's got the makings of being a really, really tough game but an exciting one."

