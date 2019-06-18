Rangers complete loan signing of Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo

The 21-year-old has become the Ibrox club's fifth summer signing of the transfer window.

Sheyi Ojo: The 21-year-old has signed on loan. Rangers FC

Rangers have signed Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan.

Ojo spent last season on loan at Stade Reims in France before signing a new five-year deal at Liverpool.

Steven Davis, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Greg Stewart have all joined the club during the summer.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Ojo said: "I haven't had a consistent opportunity for football and when I heard Rangers were involved, all the parties believed this was the right destination for me and for my career.

"When I'm playing consistently and injury free everything goes well - I just haven't had that consistency.

"With Rangers this season, it's to just play how I've always played, to play freely and to enjoy my football."