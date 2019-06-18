Celtic drop interest in signing Motherwell's David Turnbull

The 19-year-old previously rejected a contract offer from Celtic after a bid was accepted.

David Turnbull: Negotiations have broken down. SNS Group

Celtic have dropped their interest in signing Motherwell star David Turnbull.

The 19-year-old previously rejected a contract offer from Celtic after a bid in the region of £3m was accepted by the Fir Park club.

But STV has learned the Scottish champions have pulled out of a deal after negotiations broke down.

It's understood the club were frustrated by the lack of progress after offering what they described as "a magnificent offer" to Turnbull.

Motherwell had rejected an offer from English Championship side Barnsley in recent weeks.

Turnbull, who still has two years left on his Fir Park contract, scored 15 goals in 30 games last season.