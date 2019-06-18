Motherwell accept Norwich City bid for David Turnbull

The move comes after Celtic dropped their bid to sign the teenage midfielder.

Norwich have made a move to sign David Turnbull. SNS Group

Motherwell have accepted a bid from Norwich City for teenage star David Turnbull, STV has learned.

The English side, who will be playing in the Premier League next season, has had an offer of £3m plus add-ons accepted, with the move coming after Celtic dropped their pursuit of the highly-rated midfielder.

Turnbull, who has two years remaining on his contract at Fir Park, is in demand after a breakthrough season that saw him score 15 times and earn a nomination for Young Player of the Year.

Motherwell had rejected initial bids from Barnsley and Celtic before accepting an increased offer from the Scottish champions.

Talks were held between the player and the Parkhead club but a contract offer was rejected, prompting Celtic to announce that they had made a "magnificent" offer and that if the player was not interested then they would "move on".

Celtic then dropped their interest, understood to be frustrated by a lack of progress